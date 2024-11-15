Could Jerry Jones target Jason Witten as Cowboys HC candidate?
Jerry Jones won’t let a 3-6 start to the season slow down his media sessions. The Dallas Cowboys owner has continued to make his appearances on 105.3 The Fan and is always good for an interesting quote.
His latest take involves Jason Witten, who spent 16 years with the Cowboys playing tight end.
MORE: Rico Dowdle reacts to finally being named Dallas Cowboys' lead RB
Witten, who last played in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, has turned to coaching since retiring. He’s currently the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.
He’s had a lot of success in this role, and Jones believes he would be just as good in the NFL. He even stated that he might be as successful as Dan Campbell has been for the Detroit Lions.
Jones doesn’t just believe Witten can find the same success Campbell has since they both played tight end. Instead, he states that his intelligence and understanding of the physical nature of the game would help as well.
"Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances," Jones said. "But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become (an NFL coach). He has extraordinary work ethic. ... He can be a top coach."
There’s no denying Witten understands the game. You also can’t say he wasn’t physically and mentally tough during his career. The question would be whether or not Witten understands how to relate to players in the locker room — which is where Campbell thrives.
It’s no secret that Witten did himself no favors in 2018 when he spent a year on Monday Night Football. He came off as someone who was out of touch, which could be an issue in locker rooms.
Throw in the fact that he’s never coached in any capacity at the pro level and it leaves you wondering why Jones believes there’s any comparison to Campbell whatsoever.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11