Micah Parsons being tempted to join NFC powerhouse by NFL legend
There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, who have yet to get back to the negotiation table following Parsons’ request for a trade.
While fans try to remain optimistic, Jerry Jones has made it more difficult than it needs to be. Making matters worse, he expressed no confidence that Parsons will be on the field when the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
As if that didn’t give fans enough to be concerned with, Parsons is now being openly recruited to an NFC contender by one of the best defenders in league history.
MORE: Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
A photo of Parsons in a Los Angeles Rams uniform was posted to Instagram, which caught the attention of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.
The former Super Bowl winner retired following the 2023 season, but said he might have to get into shape and join Parsons if he wound up in Los Angeles. That also caught Parsons’ attention, who tagged his agent David Mulugheta.
It probably wouldn’t take Donald long to get into shape considering he was one of the most jacked players in the league throughout his career. He’s also still young enough to make a comeback at 34 years old.
Donald and Parsons on the same defense would be absolutely terrifying to deal with, but of course, this is all hypothetical. Dallas still holds the cards due to Parsons’ contract structure and Jones is far too stubborn to give in just because of some social media flirting.
