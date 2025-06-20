Could new leadership with Cowboys lead to desperately needed culture change?
There are a lot of terms that get tossed around every time a new head coach is hired, and the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with that right now.
Since the hiring of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, fans have had their eyes on how Schottenheimer interacts with the roster.
One of those terms that is constantly talked about when a head coaching change is made is culture. New coaches want to create their own environment, which means a culture change is bound to happen.
Where Cowboys rank among most valuable franchises after Lakers' $10B sale
Recently, Nick Eatman and Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website answered a fan's question on if the new culture will change the on field discipline of the team.
"What you hope is the new coaches are teaching better technique than we've seen before. Usually with that, it cuts down on holds and hands-to-the-face type of infractions. But just thinking new staff and new culture will help with less penalties would just be wishful thinking at this point. Only time will tell," wrote Eatman when discussing the question of on the field discipline.
Asking a new coach to change how every player has previously played in just one season is an impossible task. The best thing a coaching staff can do is put their team in a position to win, which means cutting down on penalties. However, that is easier said than done.
