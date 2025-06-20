Cowboys Country

Could new leadership with Cowboys lead to desperately needed culture change?

Hiring a new head coach means the team culture change is imminent. However, can new Cowboys leadership lead to a desperately needed culture change?

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are a lot of terms that get tossed around every time a new head coach is hired, and the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with that right now.

Since the hiring of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, fans have had their eyes on how Schottenheimer interacts with the roster.

One of those terms that is constantly talked about when a head coaching change is made is culture. New coaches want to create their own environment, which means a culture change is bound to happen.

RELATED: Where Cowboys rank among most valuable franchises after Lakers' $10B sale

Recently, Nick Eatman and Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website answered a fan's question on if the new culture will change the on field discipline of the team.

Tyler Guyto
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"What you hope is the new coaches are teaching better technique than we've seen before. Usually with that, it cuts down on holds and hands-to-the-face type of infractions. But just thinking new staff and new culture will help with less penalties would just be wishful thinking at this point. Only time will tell," wrote Eatman when discussing the question of on the field discipline.

Asking a new coach to change how every player has previously played in just one season is an impossible task. The best thing a coaching staff can do is put their team in a position to win, which means cutting down on penalties. However, that is easier said than done.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News