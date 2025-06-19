Where Cowboys rank among most valuable franchises after Lakers' $10B sale

The @Sportico 100 Most Valuable Sports Teams in the World list is out (great work by @kbadenhausen & @LevAkabas). The Cowboys top the list at $10.3B. Here in New England: Patriots #8 ($7.3B), Red Sox #22 ($5.69B), Celtics #24 ($5.66B) & Bruins #89 ($2.7B). https://t.co/QG3wmUFltA pic.twitter.com/s0O9iAvtP0