Where Cowboys rank among most valuable franchises after Lakers' $10B sale
History was made on Wednesday when the Buss family sold the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of TWG Global, and owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The selling price of $10 billion is more than any sports franchise has ever sold for, which begs the question of where the Dallas Cowboys rank in terms of most valuable sports franchises.
In February 2025, Sportico estimated the Cowboys' value at $10.32 billion, which put them ahead of the NBA's Golden State Warriors ($9.14 billion) and New York Knicks ($8.3 billion).
MORE: Analyst calls Cowboys trade for George Pickens 'potential lose-lose scenario'
For reference, the Lakers were estimated at $8.07 billion at that time, which is well below their selling price.
While they surpassed their estimated value, it doesn't change the pecking order. The Cowboys are still the most valuable sports franchise, they could just ask for even more money now if they were to sell.
Of course, that's not something anyone expects to happen with Jerry Jones in charge.
MORE: Analyst: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'absolutely not worth' current salary
Fans who grow tired of the way he runs his team know that this franchise is worth far more to him than any dollar amount. Even his son, Stephen Jones, who will ultimately own the team one day, has no intentions of moving on either.
Even though it would be an epic historical sale.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof