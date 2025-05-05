Ex-NFL coach downplays concern about Cowboys' first-round draft pick's 'weakness'
The Dallas Cowboys have made it a priority to protect the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with their first round selection of offensive lineman Tyler Booker in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Booker will join an offensive line unit that is very young, with two selections from the 2024 NFL Draft being major players, in Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.
The learning curve is steep in the NFL, which means Booker will need to learn how to play at the next level very quickly.
Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien recently discussed Booker's abilities and if the fans should worry about the former Alabama star's lack of athleticism.
In an interview with Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website, O'Brien spoke about two Cowboys draft picks, Booker and Donovan Ezeiruaku, because he had the opportunity to coach both.
"I think he'll work hard to improve his ability, his change of direction, his lateral movement and things like that. But I think at the end of the day, I never had an issue at all with his athleticism," O'Brien said.
"I saw him block the second level, I saw him, in the SEC, pull out on block, block DBs on screens, kickout ends on counter plays. I never had an issue with his athletic ability, I think he's going to be fine.”
The Boston College head coach has no concerns about if Booker will elevate his game at the next level. This should put many at ease after the struggling start to Guyton's career last season.
