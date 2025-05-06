Cowboys biggest question in 2025 centers on Dak Prescott says analyst
Since signing Dak Prescott to an extension last season, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t done much to help out their franchise quarterback.
They’ll argue that their contract extension with CeeDee Lamb was enough, but even with one of the top wideouts in the game at his disposal, Prescott is lacking for options on offense. That’s why everything was such a struggle for the Cowboys throughout the season in 2024 — especially after Prescott was injured.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys scored major NFL Draft win thanks to Saints, insider says
Heading into 2025, very little has changed. Sure, the Cowboys had a solid draft but they still didn’t add a starting-caliber wide receiver and their options at running back aren’t guaranteed to have success. That’s why CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin says the weapons around Prescott are the primary question for Dallas this season.
”Jerry Jones probably deserves more credit for prioritizing the trenches (see: Tyler Booker) even when it's unpopular, because Prescott has missed extensive time in three of his last five years. Still, beyond CeeDee Lamb, you have to squint pretty hard to see anything resembling a playoff-caliber skill group. Maybe the defense will balance it out.” — Benjamin, CBS Sports
Lamb had to do all of the heavy-lifting in 2024 with no clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver and the lack of a dominant running game. Their primary hope for changing that right now is banking on Jalen Tolbert’s growth as a pass-catcher and the presence of fifth-round running back Jaydon Blue.
Perhaps that will be enough. Or maybe they’ll find someone in free agency, or via trade. For now, however, it remains a major concern for America’s Team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching