Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb set to make NFL history with rare mark
The Dallas Cowboys struck gold in the 2020 NFL Draft when they used the 17th overall pick on Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb. Dallas seemed intent on taking a defensive player that year but when Lamb was surprisingly still on the board, they were happy to give him a soft landing spot.
Lamb was a hit as a rookie with 935 yards and five touchdowns on 74 receptions. Since then, his numbers have only increased and he's now recorded 1,000 yards four years in a row. He put his name in the franchise record books this weekend when he became the first player in team history to accomplish that feat four times during their first five seasons in the league
MORE: Is Rico Dowdle the Cowboys best UDFA since Tony Romo?
He might not be done there either. With just 22 more receptions, Lamb will surpass Michael Thomas for the most receptions in the first five seasons of their career. Thomas stands atop the list with 510 while Lamb enters Week 16 with 489.
Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension this offseason after a lengthy holdout. He started slow due in part to his absence but has kicked it into another gear. This past weekend, he had 116 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.
Even with Dak Prescott injured, Lamb has put up elite numbers. He already has 94 receptions for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns this season.
