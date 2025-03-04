Cowboys Country

Cowboys restructure CeeDee Lamb contract, open cap space for free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making moves this offseason. The latest move proves the front office and stars like CeeDee Lamb are on the same page.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys front office is already busy securing the team's future this offseason. Earlier today, it was announced that the team had agreed to an extension with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

The team has also made a deal with top special teamer C.J. Goodwin, who is returning on a one-year deal.

RELATED: Rico Dowdle free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign RB?

Now, one of the top players on the team is taking action in helping the team have an even more successful offseason.


ESPN's Todd Archer is reporting that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has agreed to restructure his contract.

In doing so, the Cowboys have opened $20 million in salary cap. This is not the news anyone was expecting today; however, it is great news,

It takes a special kind of leadership when you have a player who is willing to re-work a contract in order for the team to have more success in building a competitive team.

CeeDee Lam
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but is coming off a frustrating season. A shoulder injury sidelined Lamb for the final two games of the regular season as the Cowboys limped across the finish line.

Now, it appears there is new life around the franchise. A head coaching change and quick contract negotiations aren't the kind of moves that fans are used to seeing. Here's to hoping it works out.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

Home/News