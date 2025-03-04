Cowboys restructure CeeDee Lamb contract, open cap space for free agency
The Dallas Cowboys front office is already busy securing the team's future this offseason. Earlier today, it was announced that the team had agreed to an extension with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
The team has also made a deal with top special teamer C.J. Goodwin, who is returning on a one-year deal.
Now, one of the top players on the team is taking action in helping the team have an even more successful offseason.
ESPN's Todd Archer is reporting that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has agreed to restructure his contract.
In doing so, the Cowboys have opened $20 million in salary cap. This is not the news anyone was expecting today; however, it is great news,
It takes a special kind of leadership when you have a player who is willing to re-work a contract in order for the team to have more success in building a competitive team.
Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but is coming off a frustrating season. A shoulder injury sidelined Lamb for the final two games of the regular season as the Cowboys limped across the finish line.
Now, it appears there is new life around the franchise. A head coaching change and quick contract negotiations aren't the kind of moves that fans are used to seeing. Here's to hoping it works out.
