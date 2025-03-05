Cowboys perfect WR2 for Brian Schottenheimer’s offense just became available
The Dallas Cowboys need wide receiver help and a perfect fit was just made available.
Tyler Lockett, who has spent the past 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, was released on Tuesday in a cap-saving move.
Lockett responded to the news by posting a heartfelt message saying goodbye, while thanking them and the organization for his time in Seattle.
”I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!”
During his time in Seattle, Lockett hauled in 661 passes for 8,594 yards, and 61 touchdowns. In recent years, however, he slid to third on the depth chart, leading to this move.
Tyler Lockett has strong ties to Brian Schottenheimer
Lockett’s most productive stretch was from 2018-2020. He had 965 yards in 2018, followed by consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.
That production happened under Brian Schottenheimer, who was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator at that time.
Now the head coach in Dallas, Schottenheimer could bring in a player who knows his system well.
He wouldn’t be a long-term answer but he should be affordable and affordable and should make an instant impact.
