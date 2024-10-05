Cowboys defense must clean up this vital concern to find success
The Dallas Cowboys have a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
It will be the first prime-time regular-season game between the two franchises since 1982. It also feels like a game Dallas needs to win.
Sitting at 2-2, the Cowboys need a signature victory to get this season rolling. Hitting the road and taking out a 3-1 Pittsburgh team could be exactly that. But to pull off a win, their defense needs to clean up this vital concern — missed tackles.
MORE: Dalvin Cook 'definitely moving' forward, per Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys shared a stat from NFL Pro saying the Cowboys have missed more than 15 percent of their attempted tackles, leading to 195 additional yards for the opposing team.
On the year, Dallas has surrendered 1,421 yards, which is 25th in the NFL. Nearly 14 percent of those yards have come after the tackle. This entire defense could be seen in a different light if they just made the plays in front of them.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie makes surprise appearance on injury report
It's frustrating for any team to have issues with fundamentals but even more infuriating for Dallas considering how they've looked when they were at their best.
In a Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, they allowed just 230 yards total — most of which was in garbage time. In Week 4, they gave up 303 yards to the New York Giants but held them to 26 yards on the ground.
Their losses were far more concerning as they were gouged for 432 yards (190 rushing) in a Week 2 loss to New Orleans and 456 yards (274 on the ground) in Week 3 against Baltimore.
This defense needs to be better to end the roller coaster ride and that all starts with tackling the ball carrier.
