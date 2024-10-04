Dalvin Cook 'definitely moving' forward, per Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys running backs have been the worst in the NFL through September, leading to calls from Cowboys Nation to give Dalvin Cook a promotion from the practice squad to the team's 53-man roster.
Cook signed with the Cowboys before the regular season, but has yet to get an opportunity on gameday.
Despite the calls for Cooks to get his chance, the Cowboys brass has been hesitant. They have given a plethora of excuses for why he has not been elevated, but he is getting closer, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
MORE: Embarrassing stat highlights how badly Cowboys botched offseason
McCarthy shared his thoughts on where Cook stands when appearing on 1053 The Fan.
"He took some reps yesterday in the team periods, so we're definitely moving him forward. But the other part of it, too, is I think Rico (Dowdle) and (Ezekiel Elliott) they haven't been given a lot of opportunities too, so it isn't like they haven't done anything to warrant their opportunities decreasing right now," McCarthy said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"It's a great place to be. It gives us excellent depth. That's a hell of a situation to be in."
Elliott has seen his role drastically decrease since Week 1, while Dowdle has emerged into the lead back but has had underwhelming production.
With the stingy Steelers defense on the schedule for Week 5, the Cowboys could once again struggle to move the ball on the ground.
MORE: Cowboys, Steelers offensive production is virtually identical
If that is the case, the team must make a move. Whether that comes in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions or after the team's bye week, Dallas has to make a change and do anything to find a spark to help the offense as a whole.
We're all-in, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5