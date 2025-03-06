Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown progressing fast in injury recovery?
Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was one of the few bright spots from the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys, bursting on the scene as one of the team's most explosive defensive playmakers.
Unfortunately, that was suddenly cut short vs. the Bengals in Early December, when he was knocked out for the season with a devastating knee injury, in which he tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee.
The injury was so bad, in fact, that it was at one point feared that he could miss the entire 2025 season.
And while that still could theoretically be the case, it appears that, according to reports from Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins, Overshown seems to be making progress in his recovery.
"In a positive sign toward his recovery, DeMarvion Overshown was at The Star without using crutches," Watkins said on X.
Obviously, considering the nature of the injury, that is quite the remarkable feat.
This is the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year. He is also one of several Cowboys to be lost due to injury this season, alongside quarterback Dak Prescott, top corner Trevon Diggs, and offensive guard Zack Martin.
Overshown has become both a fan favorite and a leader in the locker room for Dallas, earning the respect of his teammates for his tenacious play.
His season ended with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
