Former Dallas Cowboys coach destroys team for lack of physicality

The Dallas Cowboys are now 1-2 after a second straight loss at home. This weekend, it was the Baltimore Ravens who handed them the loss in a 28-25 contest that came down to the wire.
While the final score was close, Dallas needed a 19-point explosion in the fourth quarter to make it a game. Before that, it was all Baltimore as they were up 28-6 entering the final 15 minutes.
They built that lead thanks to a punishing ground game led by Derrick Henry, who had 151 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens, as a team, had 274 yards and three scores on the ground proving to be the more physical team.
According to former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett, that's the norm for this franchise. In a harsh, but fair criticism, Garrett said that the key to beating this team is to build a lead on the strength of the ground game, adding that "everyone understands" this team isn't physical.
It's hard to argue against this point, especially after Dallas gave up 190 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to the New Orleans Saints in their Week 2 loss.
We can even go back to their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers for more proof. In that one, they surrendered 143 yards and three touchdowns at home in a 48-32 loss.
The Cowboys have been criticized in the past for their "country club" atmosphere and Jerry Jones is the one who gets the finger pointed at him due to the culture he's created. Considering that accusation goes back to the Garrett days — and continues to be an issue — it's hard not to believe the problem starts at the top.
Having said that, the players are the ones on the field. At some point, they need to take accountability and find a way to win at the point of attack. If they can't do that, this is going to be a long season.
