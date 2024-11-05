Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 10 opening odds: Dallas is heavy home underdog
It's not easy to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. The team has now dropped three straight games and has five losses through the first two months of the season.
Sitting at 3-5, the team has been plagued by the injury bug and will enter a crucial Week 10 meeting with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
It is tough to find hope for Cowboys Nation, and the oddsmakers in Vegas aren't showing any themselves.
Entering Week 10, BetMGM released its opening odds for the game and the Cowboys are heavy 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Eagles.
If you want to take a risk and go with the moneyline, the Cowboys are +280, while the Eagles sit at -350.
That means a $100 wager on Dallas would net you a $280 profit, while you would need to bet $350 on the Eagles for a meager $100 payout.
With the amount of injuries the Cowboys are dealing with at key positions and with key players, it will be interesting to see how the line continues to move as the week goes on.
