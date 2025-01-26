Cowboys eye former Michigan TE as potential offensive coordinator
On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL world when they announced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.
A long-time assistant, Schottenheimer was selected due to his relationship with Dak Prescott, and his four-year deal coincides with Dak's contract. While the decision is still being picked apart, Schottenheimer is getting to work building his staff.
Reports have him looking at Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator which would bring back another familiar face to Dallas. As for the offensive coordinator, he's looking outside the organization. According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys requested permission to interview Atlanta Falcons tight end coach Kevin Koger.
This would be the second interview for coordinator for Koger, who also met with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Cleveland went with Tommy Rees who was their pass game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024.
Dallas doesn't have direct ties to Koger, who was a tight end at Michigan, but he did spent 2023 working with Kellen Moore.
Koger was the tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Charhers for three seasons before taking on the same role with the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition to working with Kellen Moore and Brandon Staley in Los Angeles, Koger spent two years with Matt LaFleur as an offensive quality control coach with the Green Bay Packers.
