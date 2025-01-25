NFL analyst calls on Cowboys fans to stop lining Jerry Jones’ pockets
Don't think for a second the Dallas Cowboys did this on accident.
They've known for a while they were going to hire Brian Schottenheimer to replace Mike McCarthy and they knew it wouldn't go over well. That's why Jerry Jones, who loves the spotlight, dropped the announcement of Schottenheimer late on Friday night.
Had it been a huge hire, Jones would have tried to steal the Championship Game spotlight. Instead, he and his son, Stephen Jones, made their decision known when there were as few eyes as possible on them.
Sure, fans will still get mad and the press will still discuss this, but Jones knew this wasn't the best hire. Instead, it was the most affordable and easiest hire.
That's become the M.O. for this front office as Stephen Jones takes a more prominent role. Dallas no longer pays top dollar for free agents and when they do pay their own players, they complain to the media that they overpaid and can't afford anyone else.
Yet with the coaching search, when there is no cap, they spared every expense. That's why Connor Orr of SI.com says fans need to stop shelling out cash to the Jones empire. He says that instead of bullying Schottenheimer, which is happening, the anger needs to be turned on the Jones family.
His main point of contention is the lack of a legitimate search. As Orr points out, there were only six names involved in this "search" which is fewer than half the number of candidates every other team looked at.
"You should be mad because Dallas has 'interviewed' six—six—candidates for what the Jones family bills as the largest and most (self) important sports franchise in the world. Other teams nearly hit 20 candidates." — Orr, SI.com
Those other teams spent time digging into Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Liam Cohen, and more. The Cowboys focused on people they knew such as Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore.
What's worse is the Jones family set themselves up for success with this move. Just not success on the field.
Instead, they made sure that there's someone for fans to attack when the team struggles. And it will struggle since the Joneses aren't about to start giving Schottenheimer a better roster than they gave Mike McCarthy.
"To boot, the Jones empire is forcing Schottenheimer to play from behind, which is a large part of where my animus comes from. The public sentiment surrounding this hire is abhorrent. It’s beyond alarm. His leash will be shorter than a lepton. If his clock management isn’t perfect, if his offense lags, you’ll feel ready to riot."
It's a cycle in Dallas where the Jones family takes money and sells false hope. Now, as Orr stated, they stopped selling the hope. He's saying we need to stop buying.
It's hard to disagree with that take.
