Cowboys’ Dak Prescott falls just short of national recognition after strong start
Even the biggest of Dallas Cowboys haters would have a hard time finding fault in Dak Prescott's performance throughout the first four games of the season.
While the team is just 1-2-1, Prescott has been doing everything possible to keep them from falling apart. He enters Week 5 with a completion percentage of 72.9 percent while throwing for 1,119 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prescott has twice led his team into overtime thanks to an offensive masterclass, winning the first 40-37 against the New York Giants, then watching his defense give up a last-second field goal against the Green Bay Packers, leading to a 40-40 tie.
His performance has been so impressive that SI.com's Connor Orr heaped praise on him while handing out his quarter-season awards. Unfortunately, Orr gave the MVP honor to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, but Prescott was named his second choice.
"While Allen will ultimately leave my second choice, Dak Prescott, by the wayside when the Bills approach playoff contention and the Cowboys collapse under the weight of their owners’ glaring indifference, both of these quarterbacks have been a force with Prescott remaining in the conversation thanks to a series of breathless high-wire performances in shootout games that can not be replicated over the course of a season," Orr wrote.
"Prescott threw the singular best ball of the season to set up overtime against the Packers in Week 4 and has completed nearly 80% of his passes in each of the past two weeks. He throttled a Packers defense without the help of CeeDee Lamb."
The Cowboys have a chance to get back on track with a couple of favorable games on the schedule in Week 5 and Week 6. If they're able to use that to turn things around, and somehow make the playoffs, there's a real chance Prescott earns the MVP this season.
