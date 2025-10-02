Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys trade suggestion could easily help fill Micah Parsons void

The Dallas Cowboys need an edge rusher, and Sports Illustrated might have a trade candidate in mind.

Matt Galatzan

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb takes the field for a game against the New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb takes the field for a game against the New England Patriots / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL at sacking the quarterback in 2025, and they desperately need some help.

As it stands, Dallas ranks 28th in the NFL in sack percentage at 3.57 percent, ahead of only Philadelphia, Tennessee, Baltimore, and Carolina. They also rank near the bottom of the NFL in total sacks with just five through four games.

This of course comes after their trade of one of the league's premier pass rushers in Micah Parsons.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder perfectly mimics 'Fergie Fresh' for Under Armour

However, Sports Illustrated has pitched a trade that could help change the fortunes of the Cowboys' pass rush - without giving up one of their highly coveted four first-round picks over the next two seasons - in a move that would send a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for No. 5 overall pick, Bradley Chubb.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys’ offense has been good enough to keep this team competitive despite the horrendous defensive performances," They wrote. "Next to tying the Packers, it would be a monumental achievement for team owner Jerry Jones if his team advances to the postseason months after trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay."

"Making the playoffs is unlikely without the defense showing some improvement. The Cowboys desperately need pass-rushing help, and the Dolphins have a surplus at the position. Chubb, 29, is in the midst of an impressive comeback season after overcoming multiple significant injuries. He might never regain his top form, but with three sacks this season, it’s clear that he remains a quality pass rusher. "

MORE: Trevon Diggs prefers one major change for Cowboys defense amid secondary struggles

Chubb has been one of the best sack artists in the NFL since coming into the league in 2018, amassing 39.5 sacks in his first seven seasons. He has also been solid this season, getting home on three sacks, three tackles for loss and three QB hits in four games this season. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Of course, this seems like exactly the type of trade that Dallas would be in the market for as well, giving up minimum draft capital for a player that would bring a cap hit of just $12.7 million and a player that becomes a free agent after the 2027 season.

Would this deal replace the loss of Micah Parsons completely? No. But it would give them some serious help in a position of need, with a player that has a history of elite play.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5

4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News