Dallas Cowboys trade suggestion could easily help fill Micah Parsons void
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL at sacking the quarterback in 2025, and they desperately need some help.
As it stands, Dallas ranks 28th in the NFL in sack percentage at 3.57 percent, ahead of only Philadelphia, Tennessee, Baltimore, and Carolina. They also rank near the bottom of the NFL in total sacks with just five through four games.
This of course comes after their trade of one of the league's premier pass rushers in Micah Parsons.
However, Sports Illustrated has pitched a trade that could help change the fortunes of the Cowboys' pass rush - without giving up one of their highly coveted four first-round picks over the next two seasons - in a move that would send a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for No. 5 overall pick, Bradley Chubb.
"The Cowboys’ offense has been good enough to keep this team competitive despite the horrendous defensive performances," They wrote. "Next to tying the Packers, it would be a monumental achievement for team owner Jerry Jones if his team advances to the postseason months after trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay."
"Making the playoffs is unlikely without the defense showing some improvement. The Cowboys desperately need pass-rushing help, and the Dolphins have a surplus at the position. Chubb, 29, is in the midst of an impressive comeback season after overcoming multiple significant injuries. He might never regain his top form, but with three sacks this season, it’s clear that he remains a quality pass rusher. "
Chubb has been one of the best sack artists in the NFL since coming into the league in 2018, amassing 39.5 sacks in his first seven seasons. He has also been solid this season, getting home on three sacks, three tackles for loss and three QB hits in four games this season. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler.
Of course, this seems like exactly the type of trade that Dallas would be in the market for as well, giving up minimum draft capital for a player that would bring a cap hit of just $12.7 million and a player that becomes a free agent after the 2027 season.
Would this deal replace the loss of Micah Parsons completely? No. But it would give them some serious help in a position of need, with a player that has a history of elite play.
