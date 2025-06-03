Cowboys HC gives positive update on Trevon Diggs' return from injury
When one thing went wrong for the 2024 edition of the Dallas Cowboys, it felt like it was just a matter of time before the next wave of bad news hit.
The team suffered injury after injury last season, ruining any chance of the team capitalizing on owner Jerry Jones' "all in" mantra that was decided before the start of last season.
One key injury the team saw last season was to cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs missed time in 2023 due to injury, and last year, was going to be the year he got back on track.
RELATED: Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick ready to make bigger impact this season
However, after 11 games, Diggs suffered a torn ACL and was back in a familiar place where he was looking to rehab a tough injury.
Recently, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about how Diggs' rehab has been going this offseason.
Schottenheimer revealed that Diggs is rehabbing in Miami and that he and the Cowboys have had great communication during his stint in Florida.
It's hard to find another player who had such a hot start to their career then Diggs. In his second year with the Cowboys, back in 2021, Diggs led the league in interceptions with 11 that season, which put him tied for 14th in league history.
The following season, Diggs would earn his second Pro Bowl selection, as the good times continued to roll. However, the last two seasons have been a test for the Cowboys' corner. One that he is ready to come back from.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?