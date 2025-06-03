Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks building chemistry with joint workout
The Dallas Cowboys are one week away from the start of minicamp, and questions remain in the secondary, which has been decimated by injuries over the past year.
Dallas will enter minicamp without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is not expected to return from his second consecutive season-ending knee injury until mid-season. Shavon Revel, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is also recovering from a torn ACL.
With the injuries, the team's current projected starters are All-Pro DaRon Bland and former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills during the offseason.
In anticipation of working together as a starting unit to start the season, Bland and Elam have been working on their chemistry and working out together at Elite Performance Training in Frisco, Texas.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been all about building chemistry on and off the field, so he has to love seeing two of his top defensive backs putting in the work together.
Hopefully it will pay off with success on the field.
Bland, Elam, and the rest of the Cowboys will report to The Star for the start of minicamp on Tuesday, June 10. Minicamp will run through Thursday, June 12.
Expect to see a lot of high energy on the field, which is something Schottenheimer has prided himself in since taking over America's Team.
