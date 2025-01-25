Cowboys Country

Cowboys hiring of Brian Schottenheimer feels like Jerry Jones didn't have plan B

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. However, was this move a sign of desperation by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?

The Dallas Cowboys have turned a Friday night into an electric factory of potential freezing cold takes.

The franchise announced that former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer would be the next head coach.

A move that has sent the fanbase spiraling but may have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones worrying even more.

The hire isn't the major splash that fans or the media are accustomed to seeing from Jones. It has to make you wonder, did Jones really think Mike McCarthy would leave?

McCarthy's run in Dallas ended in a fizzle, but it wasn't all the nightmare that some in the media would have you believe.

The former Super Bowl-winning coach had three 12-win seasons in his five years with the Cowboys. The only problem in the McCarthy era was postseason success.

Having just one postseason victory was the straw that may have broken the camel's back. But still, hiring the offensive coordinator to be the next head coach in a year deemed a failure doesn't make a lot of sense.

To me, it feels that Jones may have been ready to hitch his wagon to McCarthy for one more season. However, maybe McCarthy didn't feel the same way.

So, McCarthy bounces, and Jones is left to pick up the pieces and, in a mad scramble, selects a guy that he feels he may be able to control.

The Dallas way.

