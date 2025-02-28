Cowboys hold meeting with rising SEC QB prospect at NFL Combine
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart has engaged in preliminary discussions with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL scouting combine, potentially signaling the team's interest in adding quarterback depth through the draft.
"It's been great sitting down with them talking ball and kind of just start to build that relationship," Dart said.
The former Rebels signal-caller noted that while his interaction with the team was limited during the Senior Bowl, the combine meetings have proven productive.
Dart's stock has risen following an impressive senior campaign where he threw for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns against just six interceptions, maintaining a 69.3% completion rate.
Under his leadership, Ole Miss finished the season ranked No. 11 nationally, posting a 10-3 record and capping the year with a dominant 52-20 victory over Duke in the Gator Bowl.
Currently, the team has only two quarterbacks under contract — starter Dak Prescott and backup Will Grier. Both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are set to enter free agency, potentially creating an opportunity for the team to possibly reshape its quarterback depth through the draft.
Dart's accuracy and ball security during his final collegiate season have caught the attention of teams and could make him an attractive option for Dallas, who will need to weigh their quarterback situation carefully as they approach both free agency and the draft.
The NFL scouting combine continues as teams evaluate prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
