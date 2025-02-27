Cowboys met with Thorpe Award winning corner at NFL Combine
The Dallas Cowboys will have an interesting decision to make this offseason when it comes to their future at the cornerback position.
Having already signed Trevon Diggs to an extension, Dallas will be faced with the choice of extending or moving on from their other star corner DaRon Bland, while also having to decide on the future of Jourdan Lewis.
And perhaps, that is why they have decided to utilize one of their 60 NFL Scouting Combine meetings on Texas Longhorns star cornerback, Jahdae Barron.
Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Barron could serve as more than a sufficient replacement for either Bland or Lewis, depending on which direction the Cowboys elect to go.
In the truest terms, Barron is the definition of a Swiss army knife in the defense backfield, showing elite ability in pass coverage and run defense, and being able to do it at a high level whether he is playing nickel corner, outside corner or safety. He has also displayed a nose for the ball, forcing turnovers, and making impact plays.
Last season alone, he ended the year with a SEC-high five interceptions, to go along with 11 pass break ups, 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
As a result, he wound up taking home the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back. He was also named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, earned the Peach Bowl defensive MVP honor, and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is given to the country's top defensive player.
During his career at Texas, Barron played in 56 games, starting 38 of those games, and recording eight interceptions, 227 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 32 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.
Most publications have Barron as a mid range first round pick, and if Barron is on the board at No. 12 - which most expect he should be - they will surely take a long hard look at the Austin, Texas product.
