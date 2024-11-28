Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show gets saved by surprise appearance
The Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day is an annual tradition. Families around the world enjoy eating as much as humanely possible and then either rooting for America's Team or cheering for their downfall.
Also an annual tradition is their halftime entertainment. Huge acts such as Reba McEntire in 1997, Creed in 2001, Destiny's Child in 2004, and Luke Bryan in 2015.
This year, they went with another country superstar with Lainey Wilson performing for the crowd. While she was the expected performer, Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance as the two did a duet of the song, 'Save Me'.
Dallas went into the half with a 13-10 lead in a game that hasn't featured much offense.
The Cowboys have just one touchdown, thanks to DeMarvion Overshown, who picked off Drew Lock add ran it back for six.
