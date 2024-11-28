Cowboys defensive back suffers heartbreaking injury on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Thanksgiving Day contest with the New York Giants thin in the secondary. Markquese Bell was lost for the season in Week 12 and they're still waiting for Trevon Diggs to return to health.
Now, another player is going to be out — presimably for the season — as Juanyeh Thomas suffered a heartbreaking knee injury against the Giants.
Thomas was tangled up while going after New York return man Eric Gray. As he attempted to stand up, he was in clear pain and showed visible frustration with the injury.
Unable to get off the field on his own power, Thomas had to be carted off.
Am undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2022, Thomas has developed into a key figure on special teams for Dallas. Against Washington, he returned an onside kick for a touchdown, the first of his career.
With him out, the Cowboys are down to Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, and Israel Mukuamu at safety.
