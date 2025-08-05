Cowboys Country

Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 10

Sights and sounds from Day 10 on the practice for the Dallas Cowboys as the team enters its first game week of the season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have a game this week! Yes, the Cowboys will meet the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday in their first preseason action.

Monday's practice was the final practice before the Rams and Cowboys share the field for joint practices leading up to their game.

The energy is still high in Oxnard, California, and there were plenty of highlights from Day 10 on the field for the Cowboys. Here are some of the best moments from Monday.

Cowboys UDFA Traeshon Holden has been looking the part during camp and had another impressive outing on Monday.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has heard the talk about Holden during camp and made his own highlights with a spectacular play on a deep ball.

The best highlight of the day may have come from Patrik Walker, who shared a slowed-down version of a run by rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

Nate Thomas wants to earn the left tackle spot after Tyler Guyton went down with a bone fracture; then he better get used to seeing guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku, who blew by Thomas in this clip.

KaVontae Turpin turned on the wheels after quarterback Dak Prescott found him across the middle of the field. Turpin can be the X-factor for this offense.

