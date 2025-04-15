Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Micah Parsons welcomes Paige Bueckers to Dallas after WNBA Draft

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons welcomed the newest sports star to the city after Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall in the the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Josh Sanchez

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The newest crop of WNBA stars officially learned where they will begin their professional careers on Monday night at the 2025 draft in New York City. The No. 1 overall pick was no surprise, with UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers landing with the Dallas Wings.

Paige's presence brings another superstar athlete to the city, which is much-needed -- especially by the Dallas basketball fans -- after the shocking trade that shipped Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

One man who was thrilled for Bueckers is Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons, who has frequented sports games in the city and often shows his support for the Dallas franchises.

Parsons shared a video on social media welcoming Bueckers to her new home, while also requesting a jersey.

With Bueckers joining the Wings, it's an exciting time for the basketball world.

Bueckers, who was plagued by multiple injuries during her college career, stayed the course and eventually took the Huskies all the way in her final year at 100 percent.

Paige Bueckers is interviewed after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers is interviewed after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers is interviewed after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During her final year at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists en route to winning the national championship and earning unanimous first-team All-American honors.

Now, she brings her talents to Dallas and looks to help revive a struggling franchise.

