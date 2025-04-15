Cowboys' Micah Parsons welcomes Paige Bueckers to Dallas after WNBA Draft
The newest crop of WNBA stars officially learned where they will begin their professional careers on Monday night at the 2025 draft in New York City. The No. 1 overall pick was no surprise, with UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers landing with the Dallas Wings.
Paige's presence brings another superstar athlete to the city, which is much-needed -- especially by the Dallas basketball fans -- after the shocking trade that shipped Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
One man who was thrilled for Bueckers is Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons, who has frequented sports games in the city and often shows his support for the Dallas franchises.
Parsons shared a video on social media welcoming Bueckers to her new home, while also requesting a jersey.
With Bueckers joining the Wings, it's an exciting time for the basketball world.
Bueckers, who was plagued by multiple injuries during her college career, stayed the course and eventually took the Huskies all the way in her final year at 100 percent.
During her final year at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists en route to winning the national championship and earning unanimous first-team All-American honors.
Now, she brings her talents to Dallas and looks to help revive a struggling franchise.
