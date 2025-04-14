Cowboys get roasted for team meal after first day of offseason workouts
The Dallas Cowboys had their first offseason workout on Monday, with most of their star players in attendance.
Micah Parsons was one of many players who arrived, which is an excellent sign considering he’s in the midst of a contract negotiation. Also in attendance was Dak Prescott, the franchise quarterback who is recovering from a torn hamstring.
Hopefully, they will all be able to attend the remainder of the workouts, which might not be a guarantee following their team meal.
In Brian Schottenheimer’s first day of workouts as head coach, the team was treated to a meal from the Texas-based company Meat Church. While they’ve typically offered fantastic food, the choice on Monday sent social media into a frenzy.
Brandon Lorre of Blogging the Boys shared a picture of the spread, which was a crawfish boil. Not only does that sound dangerous after a workout, but the shrimp selection, and absence of seasoning led to some hilarious replies.
Loree tried to say this was a good move by Dallas, but the minutiae shrimp took hold of the conversation.
The only thing worse than the shrimp selection was the absence of any seasoning whatsoever.
Here’s to hoping the food tasted better than it looked — and that every player is able to come back safely.
