Micah Parsons reacts to troll after comment on Luka Doncic trade
The sports world was in shambles after the shocking NBA trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Naturally, Dallas fans know about pain all too well.
The Cowboys caught some stray shots during the discourse, while others were simply wondering what in the world was going on.
One of the players who was stunned was Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
MORE: Cowboys no longer the most hated team in Dallas thanks to unbelievable trade
Parsons has attended several Mavs games during his time as a pro, and he couldn't believe that Dallas shipped away their generational superstar.
"Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?" Parsons wrote on X.
One internet troll boldly chimed in to tell Parsons he was going to be the next superstar traded from Dallas, which Parsons perfectly laughed off.
MORE: Micah Parsons shares adorable moment with Eli Manning's son at Pro Bowl
That is something that no Cowboys fan wants put out into the universe again.
During the season, there were briefly discussions about a potential trade sending Parsons out of Dallas thanks to Stephen Jones' outrageous comments, but the Cowboys were quick to shut them down and say Parsons is in the team's longterm plans.
And seeing the way Mavericks fans reacted to the decision to send a superstar away for peanuts in return. Cowboys Nation wouldn't be able to handle the heartbreak.
