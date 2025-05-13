Cowboys’ Micah Parsons works out with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Micah Parsons has been a dominant force for the Dallas Cowboys since arriving in 2021.
He recorded 13 sacks as a rookie, and has 52.5 in four seasons. His lowest output was in 2024, when he had 12 sacks while missing four games.
MORE: Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Parsons’ performance has him in line to secure a historic contract. He can thank players such as Myles Garrett, who set the market when he landed a deal this offseason worth an average of $40 million per season.
Not only is Parsons set to follow in Garrett’s footsteps with his looming extension, but he hopes to make a similar mark on the league. He’s even working out with the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Parsons finished third in voting the year Garrett took the trophy home, and the two share a mutual respect. Parsons even campaigned for Dallas to trade for Garrett this offseason, but the No. 1 pick in 2017 stayed in Cleveland after landing his mega deal.
The Cowboys were slow to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last season, and their approach with Parsons has been just as nonchalant. In the end, they’re expected to come to an agreement, but it’s going to cost more than it would have if they had locked him up at the beginning of the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?
Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road
George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo
Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move