Myles Garrett deal a win for Micah Parsons, potential headache for Cowboys
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are behind the eight-ball.
They worked hard to ensure they signed Osa Odighizuwa to an extension quickly and said they wanted to do the same with Micah Parsons. That hasn't happened and they've only seen his price rise with two elite defensive ends cashing in.
First, it was Maxx Crosby who landed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, including $91.5 million guaranteed, with the Las Vegas Raiders. That average of $35.5 million per year might have given the Dallas front office a shock, but it's nothing compared to the deal Myles Garrett just landed.
Garrett, who spent the offseason asking to be traded, was signed to a massive extension on Sunday. He and the Browns agreed to a record-breaking deal averaging $40 million per season with $123.5 million guaranteed.
Parsons has said he doesn't have to be the highest-paid defender but he's also not going to be giving out any massive discounts. His deal will likely be in the same range of Garrett's, which is going to make it tough for Jerry and Stephen Jones to figure out.
While we don't know exactly what they'll do, we know they once again allowed the market to get reset while they were sitting on their hands.
