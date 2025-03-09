Cowboys Country

Myles Garrett deal a win for Micah Parsons, potential headache for Cowboys

Myles Garrett just reset the market for Micah Parsons, which is a problem for the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after the game at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after the game at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are behind the eight-ball.

They worked hard to ensure they signed Osa Odighizuwa to an extension quickly and said they wanted to do the same with Micah Parsons. That hasn't happened and they've only seen his price rise with two elite defensive ends cashing in.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign their own kryptonite in free agency

First, it was Maxx Crosby who landed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, including $91.5 million guaranteed, with the Las Vegas Raiders. That average of $35.5 million per year might have given the Dallas front office a shock, but it's nothing compared to the deal Myles Garrett just landed.

Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Garrett, who spent the offseason asking to be traded, was signed to a massive extension on Sunday. He and the Browns agreed to a record-breaking deal averaging $40 million per season with $123.5 million guaranteed.

Parsons has said he doesn't have to be the highest-paid defender but he's also not going to be giving out any massive discounts. His deal will likely be in the same range of Garrett's, which is going to make it tough for Jerry and Stephen Jones to figure out.

While we don't know exactly what they'll do, we know they once again allowed the market to get reset while they were sitting on their hands.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News