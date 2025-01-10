Unrealistic trade proposal has Dallas Cowboys landing Myles Garrett
With the Cleveland Browns limping to a 3-14 record, Myles Garrett called out the team's front office. He's understandably grown tired of the losing and their commitment to Deshaun Watson has sunk their chances of recovering quickly.
That's led to plenty of trade speculation and with Garrett being from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Anthony Licciardi of Athlon Sports believes the Dallas Cowboys could be a logical home for Garrett.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys prove they are kings of the spring league
The problem is that the Cowboys aren't a team that's been willing to make a splash in recent years. Still, Licciardi proposes two separate trades that could bring the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year to Dallas.
First, is a pre-draft trade where Cleveland receives the No. 12, and No. 44 picks in 2025 as well as a first and fourth in 2026.
Second, is a post-draft trade where Cleveland receives a first and second in 2026 and 2027.
The first trade would give the Browns more value since the Cowboys pick early in 2025 and might not in 2026 or 2027 with Garrett joining the same defensive line as Micah Parsons. It would, however, lead to a massive cap hit for Cleveland to ship him off before June 1.
MORE: Micah Parsons campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to draft Penn State star
Trading after June would lead to more salary cap relief, which is what the Browns need.
Still, the idea that Jerry Jones who wouldn't sign Derrick Henry, would be willing to part with several premium picks to add a player who has two years left on a $125 million contract is laughable at this point.
