Cowboys must bring back former offensive assistant in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys can't come into the 2025 season without making some drastic changes. One change must be bringing back former offensive assistant.

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys' 2024-25 season was a disappointment of epic proportions. Yes, injuries played a significant role; however, this team did not bring in the all-in attitude that was expected.

So, after a 7-10 finish, what can the team do? The Cowboys front office is mulling over the decision to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy.

While the Cowboys continue to wait until the perfect moment to dominate the headlines, there's one move the franchise should seriously think about.

The Cowboys' offensive line was not the unit that has been expected in recent years. The first move the Cowboys should make this season is bringing back offensive line coach Joe Philbin.

In the McCarthy era, the Cowboys' best season offensively was in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys ranked second in pass block that season and first in run blocking.

Philbin left the Cowboys after the 2022 season, and the offensive line hasn't been the same since his departure.

The former Cowboys assistant spent this season with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Raiders have fired head coach Antonio Pierce, meaning a new staff is on the way to Las Vegas.

Bringing Philbin back to Dallas would be a no-brainer decision if Philbin is let go by the Raiders' new staff.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

