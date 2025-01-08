Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy HC saga takes another interesting twist
Every day is a soap opera when you follow the Dallas Cowboys, and the start of the team's offseason is off to a booming start.
There is still uncertainty surrounding Mike McCarthy's future with the team despite the Cowboys denying the Chicago Bears' interview request with the head coach, and now there is another interesting twist.
While the Cowboys' decision to shut down the interview signaled McCarthy could be favored to remain in Dallas, a new nugget from NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed new information.
According to Russini, the Cowboys have done "a little bit of work on some head coaches" and it was "behind the scenes."
"I think the chances of him staying in Dallas are fair, like I think that could happen," Russini said, per RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys. "Look I know that they did a little bit of work on some head coaches, behind the scenes, over the last few weeks. So it wouldn't shock me if they also move on.
"I just don't like how they're going about their business. How, they're just kind of hanging him out to dry right now, trying to figure out what he's going to do next. This entire year was really hard if you're him. Of not knowing what's going to be next."
She continued, "Look I think if Mike McCarthy does wind up moving on or Dallas, Jerry says yea we're going to go in a different direction... I 100% think he has a good shot at getting that Chicago Bears job."
It is just the latest twist in a saga that will at least last another week thanks to Jerry Jones' love for remaining in the headlines.
But at what cost? The longer Dallas waits to make a decision, the fewer candidates will be available. And if it comes down to the wire, after all of the disrespect, you can't rule out McCarthy just walking.
