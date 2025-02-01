Cowboys' Tyler Smith videos are more entertaining than the Pro Bowl itself
Despite finishing 7-10, the Dallas Cowboys are well-represented at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl.
Five Cowboys were named to the All-Star event with CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Micah Parsons, Brandon Aubrey, and KaVontae Turpin all being voted in. Lamb didn't attend after finishing the season early with a shoulder injury but the others are all in Orlando for the festivities.
The game itself has been criticized in the past for it's lack of intrigue but there's still some fun to be had. This year, that included a surprise star showing up on a couple of videos.
Third-year guard Tyler Smith had two hilarious videos posted by the Cowboys. One included him trying to guess his Pro Bowl teammates based on a small portion of their photos.
It took him a few guesses to get Baker Mayfield but recognized Turpin instantly despite seeing just his eye. Right after the "fastest man alive," he struggled with Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — but loves his name.
Next was himself, which Smith figured out instantly thanks to his "magnificent beard."
The second video with Smith in it had him trying to guess phrases with incoherent words. He did really well with most of them, until "See ya later alligator" tripped him up.
A first-round pick out of Tulsa in 2022, Smith is making his second Pro Bowl appearance. With Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, and now potentially Zack Martin gone, he's quickly become the centerpiece of their offensive line.
