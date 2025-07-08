Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Option one at tight end
The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer should be comfortable with this offense, as he was the leader as offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
However, there are still some decisions that will need to be made on that side of the ball during training camp.
Tight end is a position of uncertainty heading into the 2025 season. Let's break down the current tight end room and predictions for how the Cowboys will handle it.
Cowboys TE Depth Chart
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Neville
Princeton Fant
Rivaldo Fairweather
John Stephens Jr.
The Cowboys will not be bringing this many tight ends on board for the final roster. However, after Ferguson, Schoonmaker and Spann-Ford have a leg up on the competition heading into training camp.
Storyline Watch: TE 3
The Cowboys, along with every team in the league, could utilize a third tight end in the offense. With Ferguson and Schoonmaker being the top two targets heading into camp, who is going to command that third spot? Could be a really fun battle to watch this summer.
Predictions
Ferguson is the starting tight end for this team. However, the difference between Ferguson and Schoonamker is not as far as some may think. The fourth-year tight end may be facing a make or break season, and there's talent behind him not willing to wait.
But if the Cowboys could get both Ferguson and Schoonmaker to gel in this offense, the possibilities could be endless.
