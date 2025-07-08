Cowboys Country

Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Option one at tight end

The Dallas Cowboys have a few positions that are potentially up for grabs heading into training camp. Here's a closer look at the tight end battle.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer should be comfortable with this offense, as he was the leader as offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

However, there are still some decisions that will need to be made on that side of the ball during training camp.

Tight end is a position of uncertainty heading into the 2025 season. Let's break down the current tight end room and predictions for how the Cowboys will handle it.

Luke Schoonmake
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker reacts after wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cowboys TE Depth Chart

Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Neville
Princeton Fant
Rivaldo Fairweather
John Stephens Jr.

The Cowboys will not be bringing this many tight ends on board for the final roster. However, after Ferguson, Schoonmaker and Spann-Ford have a leg up on the competition heading into training camp.

Storyline Watch: TE 3

Brevyn Spann-For
Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys, along with every team in the league, could utilize a third tight end in the offense. With Ferguson and Schoonmaker being the top two targets heading into camp, who is going to command that third spot? Could be a really fun battle to watch this summer.

Predictions

Ferguson is the starting tight end for this team. However, the difference between Ferguson and Schoonamker is not as far as some may think. The fourth-year tight end may be facing a make or break season, and there's talent behind him not willing to wait.

But if the Cowboys could get both Ferguson and Schoonmaker to gel in this offense, the possibilities could be endless.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

