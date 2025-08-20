Cowboys' fourth-year WR could be potential trade candidate before regular season
In the blink of an eye, the preseason portion of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season is nearly over. On Friday, the team will play its last preseason game.
Soon, opening night will be here, and the Cowboys will be looking to play spoiler to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration.
MORE: Cowboys triplets fall out of top 10 triplet ranking due to one question mark
Before we get there, the team has to make a lot of tough decisions, which include trimming the roster to 53 players.
Roster cuts are never easy; however, the Cowboys could also potentially make a trade with assets in deep units. For example, could wide receiver Jalen Tolbert be a trade candidate?
Tolbert is currently listed as WR 3 on the last unofficial depth chart of the preseason. But if the Cowboys can see a path toward adding extra help on the defensive side, especially on the interior defensive line, then Tolbert could become a great trade asset.
There's a good chance the Cowboys keep UDFA Traeshon Holden on the final roster, especially since Jonathan Mingo will more than likely start the season on IR.
MORE: Dreadful start dooms Cowboys in NFL analysts 2025 season prediction
With the hopes of KaVontae Turpin doing more on the offense as well as the potential Holden addition, Tolbert's playing time may shrink this season. A trade could be a good solution for both parties.
