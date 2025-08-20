Cowboys Country

Cowboys' fourth-year WR could be potential trade candidate before regular season

If the Dallas Cowboys were to make a trade before the regular season, then one fourth-year wide receiver could be a potential trade candidate.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
In the blink of an eye, the preseason portion of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season is nearly over. On Friday, the team will play its last preseason game.

Soon, opening night will be here, and the Cowboys will be looking to play spoiler to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration.

Before we get there, the team has to make a lot of tough decisions, which include trimming the roster to 53 players.

Roster cuts are never easy; however, the Cowboys could also potentially make a trade with assets in deep units. For example, could wide receiver Jalen Tolbert be a trade candidate?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Cooper Rush.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Cooper Rush.

Tolbert is currently listed as WR 3 on the last unofficial depth chart of the preseason. But if the Cowboys can see a path toward adding extra help on the defensive side, especially on the interior defensive line, then Tolbert could become a great trade asset.

There's a good chance the Cowboys keep UDFA Traeshon Holden on the final roster, especially since Jonathan Mingo will more than likely start the season on IR.

With the hopes of KaVontae Turpin doing more on the offense as well as the potential Holden addition, Tolbert's playing time may shrink this season. A trade could be a good solution for both parties.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

