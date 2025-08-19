Adam Schefter sees disappointing resolution between Cowboys, Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their final preseason game of the 2025 slate. However, preseason games are not the biggest headline surrounding the team.
It started as something that both sides claimed not to see as a big deal, but now, the contract dispute between the team and Micah Parsons has boiled over into bad blood.
With just two weeks before the start of the regular season, the Cowboys still don't have a new deal done for the best player on the team.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, there may not ever be a new deal done between Parsons and the Cowboys.
During his visit on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Schefter revealed that in this moment, he feels that Parsons and the Cowboys will put up with each other this season. But next year, a trade could be possible.
Schefter is of the belief that the team will franchise tag Parsons this season, which is not going to go over well.
Parsons is one of the greatest defensive players the Cowboys have ever had. It would be truly shocking to see him suiting up for another team.
Schefter knows all when it comes to the NFL. However, I just don't see Jerry Jones allowing Parsons to go to another team. I'm still saying the two sides agree on a historic deal.
