Could Dallas Cowboys be landing spot for New England Patriots safety?
The Dallas Cowboys will be finishing up the preseason portion of the schedule on Friday when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to the house that Jerry Jones built.
A final preseason game means the final time for some players to make their case on being a part of the 53-man roster.
MORE: Cowboys triplets fall out of top 10 triplet ranking due to one question mark
That means the coaching staff will be trimming down the roster they believe gives the team the best chance to win this season.
However, cuts may not be the only roster changes that happen before the Cowboys start the regular season.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the New England Patriots are open to trading safety Kyle Dugger. But are the Cowboys a potential landing spot?
Schultz reports that Dugger's role with the Patriots has been reduced during camp, as a new coaching staff doesn't seem to have a role for Dugger in New England.
The former second-round pick has experience playing free safety and strong safety for the Patriots. But a trade for Dugger would only be a depth move, because Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson seem to firmly control the safety roles for the Cowboys.
MORE: Dreadful start dooms Cowboys in NFL analysts 2025 season prediction
Schultz also reports that trading for Dugger has a catch. In 2024, Dugger signed a four-year $58 million deal, which has teams wary of trading for a player that was graded the 151st best safety in the league last season per Pro Football Focus.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc