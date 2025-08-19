Cowboys free agent edge rusher shares playing style that makes him stand out
The Dallas Cowboys have one game remaining on their preseason slate of the 2025 schedule. That means one final time for some players to make a strong impression to make the 53-man roster.
There are a few names that fans will want to keep a close eye on during Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. One of those names is linebacker James Houston.
Houston is a player with so much potential. In the team's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the free agent addition proved he can cause a disruption in the backfield.
Recently, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News spoke with Cowboys linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., who shared that Houston has one of his favorite pass rushing styles. That comment led Hoyt to ask Houston about his playing style.
“It’s a lot of finesse, but it’s very quick. It’s sudden. It comes at you fast. I’m going to give you a lot of movement," said Houston.
Houston is becoming a journeyman. His stint with the Cowboys makes three teams in two seasons that he has played for.
However, there is a reason teams are still interested in having Houston on their roster. In his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, Houston had 8 sacks in seven games. Unfortunately, injuries have slowed him down.
But so far in preseason, Houston has looked like a player that belongs on the regular season roster.
