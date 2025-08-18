Cowboys third-year RB facing uphill battle to make final 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys haven't officially made the announcement on who will be the starting running back when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around. But it's safe to say Javonte Williams has earned the job.
Williams hasn't taken any reps during the team's first two preseason games and has been listed as the starter in the last two unofficial depth charts. However, the backup role is yet to be determined.
Rookie Jaydon Blue and free agent addition Miles Sanders have dealt with injuries during camp that have put them behind with reps during the preseason. But it feels like those two are going to get a lot of time when the regular season begins.
One name that fans might have been hoping to see take the leap this preseason is third-year back Deuce Vaughn.
Unfortunately, Vaughn hasn't made the splash that many were hoping for. In the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Vaughn had five carries for 11 yards.
Vaughn's size is always going to be an issue. The former Kansas State star stands at five-foot-six-inches, with a 176 lb frame, and has always had an uphill battle when it comes to proving himself in the backfield. However, it feels that his time has finally run out in Dallas.
