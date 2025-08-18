Cowboys Country

Cowboys third-year RB facing uphill battle to make final 53-man roster

One Dallas Cowboys running back could be looking at his final moments as a member of the team as the backfield unit becomes crowded.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys haven't officially made the announcement on who will be the starting running back when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around. But it's safe to say Javonte Williams has earned the job.

Williams hasn't taken any reps during the team's first two preseason games and has been listed as the starter in the last two unofficial depth charts. However, the backup role is yet to be determined.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys sign UFL champion, former third-round pick to bolster secondary

Rookie Jaydon Blue and free agent addition Miles Sanders have dealt with injuries during camp that have put them behind with reps during the preseason. But it feels like those two are going to get a lot of time when the regular season begins.

One name that fans might have been hoping to see take the leap this preseason is third-year back Deuce Vaughn.

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Vaughn hasn't made the splash that many were hoping for. In the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Vaughn had five carries for 11 yards.

MORE: NFL insider makes foreboding prediction for Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys

Vaughn's size is always going to be an issue. The former Kansas State star stands at five-foot-six-inches, with a 176 lb frame, and has always had an uphill battle when it comes to proving himself in the backfield. However, it feels that his time has finally run out in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles

2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction

Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens

Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News