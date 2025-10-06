Cowboys predicted to roll dice on Dolphins pass rusher in potential blockbuster
The Dallas Cowboys finally had a great performance from their defensive line in Week 5. Facing the New York Jets, they were able to rack up five sacks, with Justin Houston picking up 1.5.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus hasn't had the best start, but their latest performance could be the exact confidence boost his unit needed. Still, the Cowboys could remain proactive and look to add more talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
MORE: Narrative surrounding Dak Prescott is changing dramatically
Pro Football Network's Josh Weil believes they should do this, predicting a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Weil believes Dallas should send a fourth-round pick to Miami for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who is dominant when healthy.
"In Jaelan Phillips’ last full season, 2023-24, he registered as the fourth-best edge rusher and 13th-best player in the entire league, grading 94.4 on our PFSN LBi ranking for the year. While there is no replacing Micah Parsons, bringing in someone who possesses that truly elite upside would benefit the Dallas Cowboys, especially seeing how they really get a lot out of the defensive players they bring in," Weil said.
"I believe that this would work out exceptionally well for Dallas, with Phillips and Kenny Clark leading a dominant and hungry front that can help everyone around them play better."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps has unexpected star emerging
Health has been the concern with Phillips, however. The 2021 first-round pick briefly retired due to concussions during his collegiate career and has struggled in the pros as well. In five seasons, he's missed 22 games.
Phillips has played in all five games this season, recording five tackles and one sack. With Miami potentially entering a rebuild in 2026, they might be willing to unload Phillips for draft capital, which Dallas should consider. Otherwise, they risk ruining their elite offensive performance with a frustrating defense.
