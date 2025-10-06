Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps has unexpected star emerging
The Dallas Cowboys defense had a much better showing in Week 5 than their previous four games.
Part of that can be attributed to the New York Jets being abysmal on offense. That said, the New York Giants were also terrible with Russell Wilson and he led them to 37 points on this defense.
MORE: Cowboys’ hidden gem among highest PFF grades against Jets in Week 5
Part of the reason they looked better this weekend can be attributed to more comfort in the scheme. Another part has been a shift in personnel.
The Cowboys shook up their defense slightly and have been utilizing linebackers Marist Liufau and Shemar James more frequently. Liufau had a huge play, punching the ball out of Breece Hall’s hands, but James was also impressive.
A fifth-round pick out of Florida, James has been active the past two games and had five tackles on Week 4 and 15 in Week 5. More importantly, he has just one missed tackle giving him a 95.2 percent tackle efficiency.
That’s huge for a defense that’s had troubles getting players to the ground. Missed tackles have been a killer, allowing opposing teams to extend drives and wear down the defense.
James, who is showing exceptional instincts, could be another steal by this front office. He’s also going to be tough to take off the field if he keeps wrapping up the ball carrier with such efficiency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie