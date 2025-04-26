Cowboys projected defensive end depth chart after selecting Donovan Ezeiruaku
The Dallas Cowboys added to their defensive line with pick No. 44 in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite needing a running back and wide receiver, they went with Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
That's further proof that they're allowing their draft board to make the decisions for them rather than reaching for a position.
MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku highlights: Cowboys new EDGE has relentless motor
Ezeiruaku joins a suddenly crowded defensive end room. Led by Micah Parsons, the group contains three recent second-round picks — as well as two former first-rounders who weren't originally selected by Dallas.
Here's a quick look at how the depth chart could shake out.
Right DE: Micah Parsons, Sam Williams, Payton Turner
Left DE: Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland
Parsons, who is in the midst of a contract negotiation, is coming off another monster season, whereas Dante Fowler returns after spending 2024 with Washington. The third overall pick for Jacksonville in 2015, Fowler spent two years in Dallas before heading to the Commanders.
Sam Williams, the second-round pick in 2022, returns from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2024 campaign. Marshawn Kneeland was the team's second-round selection last year, but could be in danger of being buried on the depth chart.
On the bubble is Payton Turner, the Saints' first-rounder from 2021, who has yet to live up to his potential. Turner signed with Dallas in NFL free agency, but is the sixth defensive end right now.
