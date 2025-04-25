Cowboys fans need to be worried after Stephen Jones’ cringeworthy draft take
The Dallas Cowboys appear ready to make the same mistake during the 2025 NFL draft that they did during the 2024 NFL draft.
Dallas had one of the worst running back stables in the league, but ignored the position all weekend. Ultimately, they went with Ezekiel Elliott as their starter, who struggled mightily. Rico Dowdle eventually replaced him and was far better than expected, but they were still just 29th in rushing yards as a team.
It appeared they learned from their mistake, with much of their attention during the pre-draft process being focused on running backs. After listening to executive vice president Stephen Jones ahead of Day 2 of the draft, it seems that was false hope.
Jones said he likes "what we did in free agency," while stating they don't have to draft a running back this year.
If that holds true, the Cowboys will go into the season with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Deuce Vaughn as their three running backs. Williams was once a promising player, but a knee injury has slowed him in recent years. In 2024, he averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt.
Sanders is also coming off a rough campaign, gaining just 3.7 yards per attempt as well. That was an improvement from the 3.3 he had in 2023.
While they've had success in the past, Vaughn has yet to find his rhythm. The 2023 sixth-round pick has 40 attempts for 110 yards, which is an average of 2.8 per attempt.
Dallas believes the answer will be improving the offensive line, which is why they selected Tyler Booker at No. 12. Perhaps they're correct, but right now, it feels as though we're about to watch 2024 all over again.
