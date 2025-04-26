Cowboys Country

Cowboys earn high praise with 2025 NFL Draft second round selection grade

The Dallas Cowboys are getting a lot more praise for their second round selection in recent draft grades.

Tyler Reed

Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys went with a defensive selection with their second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the No. 44 pick in the second round, the Cowboys selected Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Defensive end was a position of need for the Cowboys heading into the draft, and they have made what appears to be a wise choice in Ezeiruaku.

According to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys have earned a B+ grade for their selection of the Boston College star in the second round.

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Ezeiruaku is a talented kid who needs to find an elite pass-rushing skill. A technician who shows promise with a variety of moves, Ezeiruaku starred with the Eagles, totaling 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, both metrics ranking in the top three nationally. At 6' 2" and 248 pounds, he should see significant snaps immediately," wrote Verderame.

Ezeiruaku had a massive 2024 season for the Golden Eagles. His 16.5 sacks led the ACC this past season, while Ezeiruaku also led the conference in tackles for a loss.

Cowboys fans wanted someone who could get to the quarterback, and they may have found just that with their second round selection.

The Cowboys will not have another selection until the third round. In that round, the Cowboys currently own pick No. 77.

