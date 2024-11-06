Cowboys reveal draft grade on recent acquisition Jonathan Mingo
The Dallas Cowboys are taking a lot of heat for their deadline day trade. Looking to improve their stagnant offense, the Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for second-year wideout Jonathan Mingo.
Critics are bashing the value Jerry Jones surrendered, especially when compared to the compensation sent for veteran wideouts such as Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins. The difference is that Mingo is on an affordable rookie deal and the Cowboys believe he has long-term upside.
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo puts veteran wide receiver on roster bubble
They also liked him a lot coming out of Ole Miss. Head coach Mike McCarthy said as much when he stated they were trusting their draft board on a player they saw as a third-round talent just one year ago.
Mingo has the ideal frame for the position at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. During his senior season, he recorded 861 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions.
Carolina selected Mingo 39th overall and he gave them 418 yards on 43 receptions as a rookie. Through nine games in 2024, he has just 12 catches for 121 yards.
Mingo is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, which McCarthy surely hopes to see happen quickly for his new team.
