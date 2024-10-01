Cowboys rookie ranked one of 5 worst rookies in first month of season
Not long ago, the Dallas Cowboys were known as having one of the top offensive line units in the NFL. A unit filled with All-Pros and future Hall of Famers has now become a unit attempting to prove it belongs on the field.
The Cowboys have two rookies on the offensive line: left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe.
Being thrown into the fire as a rookie is always a challenge. For Guyton and Beebe, the two are attempting to save a season that many around the franchise feel like it could end with a Lombardi Trophy.
However, some feel that Guyton may not be living up to Dallas' expectations.
According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, Guyton had one of the worst September's of any rookie in the league.
"According to Natalie Miller of USA Today's Draft Wire, Guyton has been called for a penalty a league-high seven times. The blindside protector has also surrendered four sacks, which ranks among the league's worst," he wrote.
"I just told him, keep your head in the game," All-Pro guard Tyler Smith said. "I remember, it's crazy because he's in a very similar walk of life I was a couple years ago.
"He's a first-year starting left tackle, hardest position on the offensive line to me personally, people know that, [are] going game plan against him. Some calls are going to go our way, some calls are not, but I just told him play his game, stay locked in."
Fans are accustomed to seeing quarterback Dak Prescott in a clean pocket when making throws. However, for the time being, it feels like the team will have to worry about Guyton cleaning up his game before the Cowboys' offense takes it to the next level.
