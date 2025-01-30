Cowboys rumored to have met with impressive RB prospect at Senior Bowl
New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer won over fans during his introductory press conference. While he came across as poised and confident, he also shared some of his offensive beliefs, which sound promising.
Schottenheimer plans on changing the approach they had under Mike McCarthy with more of an emphasis on blending the run and pass. Most importantly, he wants to return them to a dominant ground team.
While the draft process is still in the early stages, the Cowboys appear to already be looking for some help in making this a reality. According to Joseph Hoyt of DLLS Cowboys, the team's brass met with Damien Martinez of Miami at the Senior Bowl.
Martinez is an intriguing prospect who stands 5-foot-11 and roughly 230 pounds. He's a Texas native who began his career at Oregon State before heading to Miami this season.
He racked up more than 1,000 yards for both the Beavers and Hurricanes, proving to be much faster than his frame would indicate.
What's more intriguing is his age.
Martinez turns 21 at the end of this month, which would give Dallas some much-needed youth in the backfield. Throw in the fact that he might be overlooked in a loaded draft class and he becomes a name to watch.
