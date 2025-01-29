DeMarvion Overshown comments on Brian Schottenheimer will get Cowboys fans hyped
The Dallas Cowboys have found their head coach, and the Cowboys organization and its players continue to offer strong support for Brian Schottenheimer.
From the front office to the locker room, Schottenheimer has earned praise for his leadership and approach. The latest endorsement came from second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who spoke highly of the new coach’s potential impact on the team.
In an interview with Dallas Cowboys' team reporter Nicole Hutchinson, DeMarvion Overshown opened up about his recovery from injury and shared his thoughts on both Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus.
When discussing Schottenheimer, Overshown had this to say: "When you get a guy a team is gonna play hard for, all 11 guys on the field are gonna play hard every single snap for him, then you've got your coach. I feel like that’s what we’ve got in Schotty."
It’s clear that Overshown believes Schottenheimer has the kind of leadership that motivates players to give their all on every play. There’s been no negative backlash from Cowboys players about Schottenheimer, and Overshown's endorsement may be the strongest yet.
His comments should get Cowboys Nation hyped after last season's playoff miss, where it felt like the team lacked cohesion and effort at times. Overshown’s praise is especially meaningful, considering the year he was having before his injury.
